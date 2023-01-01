Railway Museum

This museum near Sennaya pl is a must for train-set fans and modellers. It houses a collection of scale locomotives and model railway bridges, often made by the engineers who built the real ones. The oldest such collection in the world, the museum dates to 1809, 28 years before Russia had its first working train!

Come on weekends for the free Russian-language tours of the museum (held at 11am and 2pm), when guides raise little drawbridges, ring station bells and operate mechanised trains along various tracks in the galleries.

Look out for the fantastic map of Russia hanging above the main museum staircase showing all the train lines in the country, which almost makes up for the total lack of signage in English.