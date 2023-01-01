Golitsyn Loft

The new epicentre of creativity on the Fontanka River is this mazelike complex of shops, bars, cafes, beauty salons, tattoo parlours, galleries and even a hostel with capsule-style bunks. Enter via the archway into a large courtyard, which is spread with outdoor eating and drinking spots in the summer, then head up any of the stairwells into the five buildings for some urban exploration. On weekends the centre stages one-off events, such as craft markets, concerts and film screenings.

According to legend, literary salons were held here in the early 1800s and Pushkin was a regular guest – some claim he even wrote his political screed 'Volnost' ('Freedom') in the rooms today occupied by the Ziferburg cafe.