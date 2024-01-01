Pervi Inzhenerny Most

St Petersburg

The pretty cast-iron 'First Engineer Bridge' crosses the Moika RIver. Built in 1829, its named after the nearby Engineers' Castle, also known as the Mikhailovsky Castle. Look down to a ledge beneath the bridge to see Chizkik-Pyzhik, a tiny bronze statue of a siskin (a breed of finch). Passersby like to toss coins towards the ledge hoping for good luck if they hit it.

