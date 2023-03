Housed in the 18th-century Dolgoruky mansion is this endeavour of the tireless Moscow architect and artist Zurab Tsereteli. The gallery shows how prolific this guy is. The rooms are filled with his often over-the-top sculptures and primitive paintings. If you don’t want to spend the time or money exploring the gallery, just pop into the Galereya Khudozhnikov cafe, which is an exhibit in itself.