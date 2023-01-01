The Tolstoy Literary Museum is supposedly the oldest literary memorial museum in the world (founded in 1911). In addition to its impressive reference library, the museum contains exhibits of manuscripts, letters and artwork focusing on Leo Tolstoy’s literary influences and output. Family photographs, personal correspondence and artwork from the author’s era all provide insight into his work.

This museum undoubtedly contains the largest collection of portraits of the great Russian novelist. Entire exhibits (in Russian) are dedicated to his major novels such as Anna Karenina and War and Peace. The museum does not contain much memorabilia from Tolstoy’s personal life, which is on display at the Tolstoy Estate-Museum.