Pushkin Literary Museum

Housed in a beautiful Empire-style mansion dating from 1816, this museum is devoted to the life and work of Russia’s favourite poet. Personal effects, family portraits, reproductions of notes and handwritten poetry provide insight into the work of the beloved bard. Perhaps the most interesting exhibit is ‘Pushkin and His Time’, which puts the poet in a historical context, demonstrating the influence of the Napoleonic Wars, the Decembrists’ revolt and other historic events. Exhibits are in Russian.

This literary museum provides more in-depth insights than the Pushkin House-Museum on ul Arbat.