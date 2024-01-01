Russian Academy of Arts

Arbat & Khamovniki

LoginSave

The Russian Academy of Arts hosts rotating exhibits in the historic 19th-century mansion of the Morozov estate. Despite the institutional-sounding name, this is part of the empire of contemporary Moscow artist and architect Zurab Tsereteli; it puts on inspired and varied shows featuring mostly contemporary Russian and foreign artists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The crown of Tsar Mikhail Fyodorovich in the Armoury in the Kremlin, Moscow. 21/06/2003. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

    Armoury

    1 MILES

    The Armoury dates to 1511, when it was founded under Vasily III to manufacture and store weapons, imperial arms and regalia for the royal court. Later it…

  • Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

    Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

    0.67 MILES

    This is Moscow’s premier foreign-art museum, split over three branches and showing off a broad selection of European works, including masterpieces from…

  • St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square, Moscow, Russia

    St Basil's Cathedral

    1.43 MILES

    At the southern end of Red Square stands the icon of Russia: St Basil’s Cathedral. This crazy confusion of colours, patterns and shapes is the culmination…

  • Exterior of Water Tower at Kremlin.

    Moscow Kremlin

    1.34 MILES

    The apex of Russian political power and once the centre of the Orthodox Church, the Kremlin is the kernel of not only Moscow, but of the whole country…

  • Mausoleum on Red Square, Moscow, Russia; Shutterstock ID 64158388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Lenin's Mausoleum

    1.38 MILES

    Although Vladimir Ilych requested that he be buried beside his mum in St Petersburg, he still lies in state at the foot of the Kremlin wall, receiving…

  • Bridge Over River Against Sky During Sunset

    Gorky Park

    0.77 MILES

    Moscow's main city escape isn't your conventional expanse of nature preserved inside an urban jungle. It's not a fun fair either, though it used to be one…

  • Moscow's Red Square

    Red Square

    1.42 MILES

    Immediately outside the Kremlin’s northeastern wall is the celebrated Red Square, the 400m-by-150m area of cobblestones that is at the very heart of…

  • State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia; Shutterstock ID 192471953; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    State Tretyakov Gallery Main Branch

    1.09 MILES

    The exotic boyar (high-ranking noble) castle on a little lane in Zamoskvorechie contains the main branch of the State Tretyakov Gallery, housing the world…

View more attractions

Nearby Arbat & Khamovniki attractions

1. Tsereteli Gallery

0.04 MILES

Housed in the 18th-century Dolgoruky mansion is this endeavour of the tireless Moscow architect and artist Zurab Tsereteli. The gallery shows how prolific…

2. Tolstoy Literary Museum

0.21 MILES

The Tolstoy Literary Museum is supposedly the oldest literary memorial museum in the world (founded in 1911). In addition to its impressive reference…

3. Multimedia Art Museum

0.24 MILES

This slick, modern gallery is home to an impressive photographic library and archives of contemporary and historic photography. The facility usually hosts…

4. Pushkin Literary Museum

0.26 MILES

Housed in a beautiful Empire-style mansion dating from 1816, this museum is devoted to the life and work of Russia’s favourite poet. Personal effects,…

5. Moscow Museum

0.32 MILES

The permanent history exhibit here demonstrates how the city has spread from its starting point at the Kremlin. It is heavy on artefacts from the 13th and…

6. Burganov House

0.45 MILES

Part studio, part museum, the Burganov House is a unique venue in Moscow, where the craft goes on around you, as you peruse the sculptures and other…

7. Foreign Affairs Ministry

0.48 MILES

One of the Stalinist skyscrapers known as the 'Seven Sisters', the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building is a 27-storey landmark that was completed in 1953.

8. Melnikov House

0.51 MILES

The only private house built during the Soviet period, the home of Konstantin Melnikov stands as testament to the innovation of the Russian avant-garde…