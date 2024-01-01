The Russian Academy of Arts hosts rotating exhibits in the historic 19th-century mansion of the Morozov estate. Despite the institutional-sounding name, this is part of the empire of contemporary Moscow artist and architect Zurab Tsereteli; it puts on inspired and varied shows featuring mostly contemporary Russian and foreign artists.
