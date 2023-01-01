Part studio, part museum, the Burganov House is a unique venue in Moscow, where the craft goes on around you, as you peruse the sculptures and other artwork on display. Comprising several interconnected courtyards and houses, the works of surrealist sculptor Alexander Burganov are artfully displayed alongside pieces from the artist’s private collection. The surrounding streets of the Arbat and Khamovniki districts also contain many examples of the artist’s work.
Burganov House
Arbat & Khamovniki
