19th & 20th Century Art Gallery

This branch of the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts contains a famed assemblage of French Impressionist works, based on the collections of two well-known Moscow art patrons, Sergei Shchukin and Ivan Morozov. It includes representative paintings by Degas, Manet, Renoir and Pisarro, with an entire room dedicated to Monet.

Rodin’s sculptures on view here include pieces from the Gates of Hell and the Monument to the Townspeople of Calais. The gallery displays many of the most famous paintings by Matisse, such as Goldfish; some lesser-known pieces by Picasso; a few exquisite primitive paintings by Rousseau; and works by Miro, Kandinsky and Chagall. The museum also contains several pieces by Van Gogh, including the scorching Red Vineyards and the tragic Prison Courtyard, painted in the last year of his life. There is an entire room devoted to works by Gauguin, representing his prime period. The rich collection of 20th-century art continues to grow, with recent additions by Arp and others.

The location of the gallery is likely to change after the opening of the new museum complex (expected in 2019).