Next door to the main building of the Pushkin Fine Arts Museum, this smaller museum shows off art collections donated by private individuals, many of whom amassed the works during the Soviet era. Exhibits are organized around the collections, each as a whole, with the details of the collectors displayed alongside the art. The centrepiece is the collection of the museum’s founder, Ilya Silberstein, an accomplished historian of Russian literature and art.

During the construction of the new museum complex (expected completion in 2019), the Museum of Private Collections is closed and the building is being used for temporary exhibits only.