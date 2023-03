In 2016 Vladimir Putin unveiled a new monument dedicated to his namesake Vladimir I, ruler of Kyivan Rus from 980 to 1015. At 17m high, the massive statue towers over the surrounding Borovitskaya pl. Vladimir is credited with uniting the fledgling Russian state and establishing the Orthodox Church.

With the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the statue was controversial, as Vladimir is also considered the founder of the Ukrainian nation.