Immediately inside the Trinity Gate Tower, the lane to the right (south) passes the 17th-century Poteshny Palace, where Stalin lived. The yellow palace was built by Tsar Alexey Mikhailovich and housed the first Russian theatre.

Here, Tsar Alexey enjoyed various comedic performances. In keeping with conservative Russian Orthodox tradition, however, after the shows he would go to the banya (Russian bathhouse), then attend a church service to repent his sins.