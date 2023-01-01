The permanent history exhibit here demonstrates how the city has spread from its starting point at the Kremlin. It is heavy on artefacts from the 13th and 14th centuries, especially household items and weapons, although there is little information in English. More exciting, the museum has space to launch thought-provoking temporary exhibits, including artists' and other locals' perspectives on the city.

The museum is housed in the former warehouses and garages of the Defence Ministry, with a central courtyard that displays outdoor art and interactive exhibits.