Church of St Nicholas in Khamovniki

This church, commissioned by the weavers’ guild in 1676, is among the most colourful in Moscow. The ornate green-and-orange-tapestry exterior houses an equally exquisite interior, rich in frescoes and icons. Leo Tolstoy, who lived up the street, was a parishioner at St Nicholas, which is featured in his novel Resurrection. Look also for the old white stone house, built in 1689, which housed the office of the weavers’ guild and textile shop (Бывшая ткацкая гильдия; ul Lva Tolstogo 10).