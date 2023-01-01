Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

The brainchild of Moscow art fairy Darya Zhukova, Garage is one of the capital's hottest modern-art venues. In 2015, the museum moved to spectacular new digs in Gorky Park – a derelict Soviet-era building, renovated by the visionary Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. It hosts exhibitions, lectures, films and interactive educational programs, featuring Russian and international artists. A good cafe and a bookstore are also on the premises.

As you enter, pay attention to the part-ruined Soviet-era wall mosaics, conserved in the manner of ancient mosaics. Lectures and film screenings regularly occur here and at Garage Screen open-air cinema, located across the square favoured by inline skaters. The museum's large bookstore is mostly dedicated to art.