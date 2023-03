The prettiest building in the grounds is Saviour Church ‘Not Made by Hand’ (Khram Spasa Nerukotvorny). The structure epitomises Mamontov’s intentions: it’s a carefully researched homage by half a dozen artists to 14th-century Novgorod architecture. The iconostasis is by Ilya Repin and Vasily Polenov. The tiled stove in the corner, still working, is exquisite.