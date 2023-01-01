Sephardic Synagogue

Sighet’s only remaining synagogue is north of Piaţa Libertăţii. It was built in the Moorish-Renaissance style in 1904. You can look around for free, but it’s customary to leave a donation (10 lei). Before WWII the Jewish community here numbered just over 10,000 people – about 40% of Sighet’s population at the time. Sadly, today the local Jewish community numbers around 200.

Most of the Jews perished at Auschwitz-Birkenau after being shipped there in 1944, when Hungary (which ruled over the area at the time) agreed to surrender its Jews to Nazi Germany. Some 38,000 eventually perished and the majority of the survivors chose to emigrate.