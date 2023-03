Looming above newly created Piaţa Cetăţii, this 40m-high Gothic-style tower dating from the mid-15th century once served as the belfry for an adjoining church destroyed in 1847. The four-faced mechanical clock dates from 1628, with the two-tonne bell from the early 20th century. The tower can be climbed via 136 mostly spiral steps for stunning 360-degree views over the city. Don't miss the Gothic chapel with wall paintings at the base of the tower.