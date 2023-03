The late Jewish writer and 1986 Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel (1928–2016) was born in and later deported from this house on the corner of Str Dragoş Vodă and Str Tudor Vladimirescu. The museum traces Wiesel's life and work and examines the history of the Jews and Jewish culture in Maramureş. There's a monument to the victims of the Holocaust along Str Gheorghe Doja.