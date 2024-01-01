Monument to Holocaust Victims

This monument to the 38,000 Jews from Maramureş and surrounding areas slaughtered in WWII Nazi extermination camps was erected in 1947.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Memorial Museum to the Victims of Communism & to the Resistance
0.16 MILES
A prison for political prisoners right up to 1974 has reopened as the Memorial Museum to the Victims of Communism and to the Resistance. Photographs and…
0.38 MILES
The late Jewish writer and 1986 Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel (1928–2016) was born in and later deported from this house on the corner of Str…
2.16 MILES
Allow two to three hours to wander through the incredible constructions at the open-air Village Museum, about 2.5km southeast of Sighetu Marmaţiei's…
23.01 MILES
The Village Museum displays 15 traditional wooden houses (plus gates, barns and even a pigsty), for which the region is famed. The 16th-century Church of…
14.51 MILES
Declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 1992, this protected area is made up of six separate locations, four of which can be found around Rakhiv. Some 90%…
0.26 MILES
Sighet’s only remaining synagogue is north of Piaţa Libertăţii. It was built in the Moorish-Renaissance style in 1904. You can look around for free, but…
14.48 MILES
This old-school museum stands on the hill behind the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve headquarters building. The exhibition is surprisingly informative, rich…
23.32 MILES
Looming above newly created Piaţa Cetăţii, this 40m-high Gothic-style tower dating from the mid-15th century once served as the belfry for an adjoining…
