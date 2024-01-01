Monument to Holocaust Victims

Maramureş

This monument to the 38,000 Jews from Maramureş and surrounding areas slaughtered in WWII Nazi extermination camps was erected in 1947.

  • Elie Wiesel Memorial House

    Elie Wiesel Memorial House

    0.38 MILES

    The late Jewish writer and 1986 Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel (1928–2016) was born in and later deported from this house on the corner of Str…

  • Village Museum

    Village Museum

    2.16 MILES

    Allow two to three hours to wander through the incredible constructions at the open-air Village Museum, about 2.5km southeast of Sighetu Marmaţiei's…

  • Village Museum

    Village Museum

    23.01 MILES

    The Village Museum displays 15 traditional wooden houses (plus gates, barns and even a pigsty), for which the region is famed. The 16th-century Church of…

  • The last evening sunbeam

    Carpathian Biosphere Reserve

    14.51 MILES

    Declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 1992, this protected area is made up of six separate locations, four of which can be found around Rakhiv. Some 90%…

  • Sephardic Synagogue

    Sephardic Synagogue

    0.26 MILES

    Sighet’s only remaining synagogue is north of Piaţa Libertăţii. It was built in the Moorish-Renaissance style in 1904. You can look around for free, but…

  • Museum of Mountain Ecology

    Museum of Mountain Ecology

    14.48 MILES

    This old-school museum stands on the hill behind the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve headquarters building. The exhibition is surprisingly informative, rich…

  • Stephen’s Tower

    Stephen’s Tower

    23.32 MILES

    Looming above newly created Piaţa Cetăţii, this 40m-high Gothic-style tower dating from the mid-15th century once served as the belfry for an adjoining…

1. Maramureş Ethnographic Museum

0.15 MILES

One of three branches of the Maramureş Museum – the others are the Elie Wiesel Memorial House and the Village Museum – this ethnographic museum displays…

5. Jewish Community Centre

0.25 MILES

Next door to the Sephardic synagogue is this Jewish Community Centre, where you can also arrange to visit the town’s Jewish Cemetery.

7. Sephardic Synagogue

0.26 MILES

Sighet’s only remaining synagogue is north of Piaţa Libertăţii. It was built in the Moorish-Renaissance style in 1904. You can look around for free, but…

8. Jewish Cemetery

0.33 MILES

Organise visits to the cemetery through the Jewish Community Centre. To reach the cemetery from Str Gheorghe Şincai in the centre follow Str Izei for a…