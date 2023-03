Declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 1992, this protected area is made up of six separate locations, four of which can be found around Rakhiv. Some 90% of the reserve is made up of virgin forest, home to rare flora and fauna. About 5km southwest of Rakhiv the main road leads to the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve headquarters, which isn't so much of interest for itself as for what's surrounding it.