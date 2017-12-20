Welcome to Bucharest
Transylvania Castle Tour
Rise and shine, and hop aboard a climate-controlled bus from your hotel, which will transport you from Bucharest to Transylvania. Famous for its romantic views, thick forests, and many medieval castles, this central Romanian region is beautifully atmospheric…and home to the legend of Count Dracula. This 12-hour tour is certain to please Bram Stoker fans looking to learn more about Romania’s most famous vampire, as Bran Castle — also known as “Dracula’s Castle” — is the first port of call. A 13th-century hilltop marvel, it’s one of Romania’s most popular (and macabre) landmarks. Peles Castle is also on the itinerary: the former summer residence of Romania’s royal family, it’s a Neo-Renaissance architectural masterwork. Your day in Transylvania will continue with a walking tour of the medieval town of Brasov. Look out for landmarks like the Black Church and the city’s historic fortress walls, and enjoy some free time to scout out lunch, a coffee, and do some solo exploring. As the day winds down, hop back in the bus, which will drop you directly back at your hotel.
Dracula's Castle, Peles Castle Small-Group Tour from Bucharest
Itinerary & visits: Bucharest - Sinaia: Visit Peles Royal Castle in Sinaia - General Exhibition standard tour 1 hour (on Mondays and Tuesdays during the winter season you will visit Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni or Rasnov Citadel in Rasnov instead) Peles Castle, erected between 1873 and 1914, has been the summer residence of the Romanian Royal family and it is the most visited museum in Romania. Sinaia - Bran: Visit Bran Castle (also known as Dracula's Castle) Bran Castle (14th century) has been serving for ages as a military fortress controlling the entry route to Transylvania and it is nowadays frequently associated with Dracula"s myth. Bran - Brasov: Walking tour of Brasov downtown Brasov - Bucharest The tour includes transportation, guide services in English and entrance fees, but does not include the lunch (around 10-15 USD). Kindly note that Peles Castle will be closed between 8th- 10th of April, due to Easter Holiday, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 16 September and 14 May every year, Peles castle is open from Wednesday to Sunday only. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 15 May and 15 September every year, Peles castle is open from Tuesday to Sunday only. On Mondays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 1 November and 1 December, Peles Castle is closed for cleaning. During this period, you will be able to visit the smaller replica - Pelisor Castle. Please note that during official holidays and weekends the traffic to the mountain area might be busier than usual so the return could be later than scheduled (around 9 -10pm).
Private Bucharest OTP Airport Transfer
Enjoy a fast safe private airport transfer from Otopeni Airport to any address in Bucharest or vice versa. Professional guides and driver will be escorting you on your journey and will make sure that you reach your desired destination safe and in time.
Castles of Transylvania: Private Day Trip from Bucharest
Itinerary:07.30am: Start time, pick-up from your centrally located hotel07.30am – 09.30am: Drive to Sinaia09.30am – 11.00am: Visit Peles Castle11.00am – 12.00pm: Drive to Bran Castle12.00pm – 01.30pm: Lunch (own expense)01.30pm – 03.00pm: Visit Bran Castle 03.15pm – 03.45pm: Drive to Brasov03.45pm – 5.00pm: Brasov Walking Tour5.00pm – 7.30pm: Drive to Bucharest, drop-off at your hotelPeles Castle: Located in Sinaia (44 km from Brasov), it is often considered one of the most beautiful castles in all of Europe. In the natural back drops of the Carpathian Mountains the castle is a masterpiece of German Renaissance architecture.Bran Castle: Also known as the 'Castle of Dracula' - Discover one of the most famous sights in Romania, a medieval dwelling dating from the 14th century. The legend about Dracula, Bram Stoker's story is based on the life of Vlad Tepes/Vlad the Impaler (1431-1476), a ruler revered by Romanians for standing up to the Ottoman Empire. Known as one of the most dreadful enemies of the Turks, Vlad started organizing the state and enforcing the law by applying death penalty and impaling all those he considered enemies.After a delicious Romanian lunch (own expense) continue with a walking tour in the historical center of Brasov.Brasov Tour highlights: Council Square, Black Church, Citadel of Brasov, Ecaterina's Gate, White Tower, Black Tower, Rope Street - the narrowest street in Romania and one of the skinniest in the world, Palace of Justice and the City Hall.Please note: Peles Castle is closed on certain dates. On the dates when Peles Castle is closed this will be substituted for Rasnov Fortress, a fascinating medieval peasant citadel from the 14th century. Peles Castle is closed on the following dates:16 May - 15 Sept: closed on Mondays16 Sep - 15 May: closed on Mondays and Tuesdays30 Oct - 30 Nov 2017: Peles Castle is closed the entire period for restoration works.
Private Tour of Transylvanian Castles and Brasov's Old Town
Begin your private tour with convenient hotel pickup in Bucharest. Drive to the heart of the Carpathian Mountains for spectacular mountain scenery and allow you to discover the most famous castles of Romania, Bran and Peles. Stop at the beautiful Peles Castle, built by the Romanian Royal family at the end of the 19th century as their summer residence in a German-Renaissance architecture style. Visit Bran Castle, which dates back to 1377 and is best-known as Dracula's Castle, from Bram Stoker’s famous novel. Head to the medieval city of Brasov, which will enchant you as you step back in time. Explore the city founded in the early 13th century by the Teutonic Knights and later developed by the Saxons. See historic sites such as the Black Church, Council Square and White Tower. Return to your hotel at the end of your tour.08.30am: Start time, pick-up from your hotel in Bucharest08.30am – 10.30am: Drive to Sinaia 10.30am – 12.00pm: Visit Peles Castle 12.00pm - 12.30 pm: Optional - refreshments at terrace with overview of Peles Castle (own expense)12.30pm – 13.30pm: Drive to Bran Castle 13.30pm – 15.00pm: Optional - Lunch (own expense) 15.00pm – 16.00pm: Visit Bran Castle (moderate walking is necessary)16.00pm – 17.00pm: Drive to Brasov 17.00pm – 18.00pm: Brasov Walking Tour 18.00pm – 21.00pm: Drive to Bucharest, drop-off at your hotel
Half Day Tour in Bucharest
For this incredible tour of Bucharest we will pick you up from your downtown hotel and spend half-day discovering the best of what the city has to offer: the Village Museum showcasing traditional Romanian village life in one of the biggest and most impressive open-air museums in Europe, the Romanian Patriarchal Cathedral - the center of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Constitution Square with a excellent view of the Palace of Parliament - the world’s largest, heaviest and most expensive administrative building and Revolution Square, the place which marked the end of the communist period in December 1989. A short walking tour in the areas accessible on foot in the Historical Center full of charm and elegance and a panoramic tour of the major attractions like University Square, Romana Square, Victory Square, Arch of Triumph, House of the Free Press, Romanian Atheneum will complete this incredible tour.