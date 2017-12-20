Dracula's Castle, Peles Castle Small-Group Tour from Bucharest

Itinerary & visits: Bucharest - Sinaia: Visit Peles Royal Castle in Sinaia - General Exhibition standard tour 1 hour (on Mondays and Tuesdays during the winter season you will visit Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni or Rasnov Citadel in Rasnov instead) Peles Castle, erected between 1873 and 1914, has been the summer residence of the Romanian Royal family and it is the most visited museum in Romania. Sinaia - Bran: Visit Bran Castle (also known as Dracula's Castle) Bran Castle (14th century) has been serving for ages as a military fortress controlling the entry route to Transylvania and it is nowadays frequently associated with Dracula"s myth. Bran - Brasov: Walking tour of Brasov downtown Brasov - Bucharest The tour includes transportation, guide services in English and entrance fees, but does not include the lunch (around 10-15 USD). Kindly note that Peles Castle will be closed between 8th- 10th of April, due to Easter Holiday, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 16 September and 14 May every year, Peles castle is open from Wednesday to Sunday only. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 15 May and 15 September every year, Peles castle is open from Tuesday to Sunday only. On Mondays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 1 November and 1 December, Peles Castle is closed for cleaning. During this period, you will be able to visit the smaller replica - Pelisor Castle. Please note that during official holidays and weekends the traffic to the mountain area might be busier than usual so the return could be later than scheduled (around 9 -10pm).