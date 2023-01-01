Nicknamed El Faro, the Punta Higüero Lighthouse dates from 1892 and rises almost 100ft. It was restored in 1922 after being severely damaged by a tsunami set off by the devastating 1918 earthquake. The 26,000-candlepower light has been automated since 1933 and still helps ships navigate the Pasaje de la Mona. The principal reason to come here, however, is the view. Five great surf breaks are nearby and sometimes humpback whales come within 100yd of the coast.

The small museum in the base of the lighthouse may reopen in 2020.