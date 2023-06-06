Shop
Getty Images/Aurora Open
You’ll know you’ve arrived in Rincón – ‘the corner’ – when you pass the sun-grizzled gringos cruising west in their rusty 1972 Volkswagen Beetle with surfboards piled on the roof. Shoehorned in the island’s most remote corner, Rincón is Puerto Rico at its most unguarded, a place where the sunsets shimmer scarlet and you’re more likely to be called ‘dude’ than ‘sir.’ This is the island's surfing capital and one of the premiere places to catch a wave in the northern hemisphere.
Rincón
A curious landmark, this green dome poking out from behind the palm trees north of Rincón town behind the Punta Higüero Lighthouse once housed the…
Rincón
Nicknamed El Faro, the Punta Higüero Lighthouse dates from 1892 and rises almost 100ft. It was restored in 1922 after being severely damaged by a tsunami…
Rincón
With its popular Thursday evening art walk, its pleasantly designed amphitheater and general leafiness, this is definitely one of Puerto Rico's nicer…
Rincón
The pleasant urban park upon which the Punta Higűero Lighthouse perches makes a breezy place for a sunset picnic, to spy migrating whales (during winter)…
