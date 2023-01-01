The once-glittering waters of Bahía de Fosforescente remain by far La Parguera’s biggest draw, but the environmental impact of boat tours and developments has dimmed the spectacular show. Still, it can be interesting for those who've never seen the phenomenon. Boats visit the Bahía Monsio José and Bahía La Parguera, east of town; both are reached via narrow canals through the mangrove forest. If you visit at night bioluminescent microorganisms in the water put on a surreal light show.

The ride on the Fondo de Cristal is the least expensive way to witness this glowing water in Puerto Rico. But if you're ecologically minded, skip this bay for a place where nonpolluting kayaks or electric boats are used exclusively, or only come out here with an operator that uses kayaks.