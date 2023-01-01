Isla de Magueyes & Isla de Monos

About 20yd south of La Parguera's Town Dock is Magueyes Island, which is used as a marine science station. The island was formerly a zoo and is now overrun by frighteningly large iguanas, many of which originally arrived from Cuba. Monkeys held for research on Isla de Monos (Monkey Island), around a mile to the west, have also escaped and are breeding ashore – pests to local farmers, but amusing for children and tourists.

Boat trips (US$10 or less per person) head to these two neighboring islands from the Town Dock.