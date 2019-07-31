Getty Images/Tetra images RF

The Caribbean-facing south coast offers the opportunity to unplug, escape the cruise-ship crowds and take a DIY journey into Puerto Rico’s tempestuous, rough-and-tumble piratical past.

Even the proud southern capital of Ponce – the so-called Perla de Sur (Pearl of the South) – stands in elegant disrepair, where haute eateries and mesmerizing museums neighbor slouching colonial-era facades. Along coastal Hwys 2 and 3, the dilapidation increases, with crumbling chimneys of sugar mills standing beside their graying industrial replacements – chemical and pharmaceutical factories. But for all these dichotomies, unpolished charm abounds in the towns and the tatty beaches get increasingly magical as you progress west through mazes of mangroves, ethereal dry tropical forest and, finally, the surreal glow of the Bahía de Fosforescente alongside some of the Caribbean's most captivating diving.

  • M

    Museo de Arte de Ponce

    Brush Strokes in Flight, a bold primary-colored totem by American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein, announces the smartly remodeled MAP, where an expertly…

  • Plaza Las Delicias

    Within this elegant square you’ll discover Ponce's heart as well as two of the city’s landmark buildings, Parque de Bombas and Catedral Nuestra Señora de…

  • B

    Bahía de Fosforescente

    The once-glittering waters of Bahía de Fosforescente remain by far La Parguera’s biggest draw, but the environmental impact of boat tours and developments…

  • P

    Playa Tamarindo

    Follow Hwy 333 to its conclusion at Bahía de la Ballena and you'll find that the charming little access route to Playa Tamarindo is blocked off from…

  • C

    Catedral Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe

    The twin bell towers of this striking cathedral and local landmark cast an impression of noble piety over Ponce's Plaza Las Delicias. The cathedral…

  • B

    Bosque Estatal de Guánica

    The immense 10,000-acre expanse of the Guánica Biosphere Reserve is one of the island's great natural treasures. Located in two wonderfully untrammeled…

  • C

    Centro Ceremonial Indígena de Tibes

    The ancient ceremonial center of Tibes is one of the Caribbean's most important archaeological sites, due largely to evidence found here of pre-Taíno…

  • Parque de Bombas

    Ponceños (people from Ponce) claim that the eye-popping Parque de Bombas is Puerto Rico’s most frequently photographed building, which is not too hard to…

