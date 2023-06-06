Culebra

Overview

Long feted for its diamond-dust beaches and world-class diving reefs, sleepy Culebra is probably more famous for what it hasn’t got than for what it actually possesses. There are no big hotels here, no golf courses, no casinos, no fast-food chains, no rush-hour traffic and, best of all, no stress. Situated 27km off mainland Puerto Rico, but inhabiting an entirely different planet culturally speaking, the island’s slow pace can sometimes take a bit of getting used to. It’s home to rat-race dropouts, earnest idealists, solitude seekers, myriad eccentrics and anyone else who’s forsaken the hassles and manic intricacies of modern life. It's also home to a range of gorgeous natural areas, bays, snorkeling sites, hiking trails and all manner of fine beaches. Come, join the local vibe and explore one of Puerto Rico's most gorgeous destinations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Military tank left behind on Culebra Beach. 482509777 outdoor, tree, island, usa, tropical, travel, sand, holiday, summer, sun, paradise, lagoon, caribbean, beach, tanks, blue, bay, sky, sea, beautiful, water, nature, palm, vacation, landscape, ocean, culebra, white, puerto, flamenco, rico

    Playa Flamenco

    Culebra

    Stretching for a mile around a sheltered, horseshoe-shaped bay, Playa Flamenco (Flamenco Beach) is not only one of Culebra’s best beaches, it also makes a…

  • palm trees at Playa Tortuga (Turtle Beach) on Isla Culebrita, Puerto Rico

    Isla Culebrita

    Culebra

    If you need a reason to hire a water taxi, Isla Culebrita (Culebrita Island) is it. This small island, just east of Playa Zoni, is part of the national…

  • Playa Zoni beach on a sunny day in Culebra, Puerto Rico.

    Playa Zoni

    Culebra

    Head to the eastern end of the island and you’ll eventually run out of road at Playa Zoni. Many locals think this is a better beach than Flamenco and it's…

  • Playa Carlos Rosario

    Playa Carlos Rosario

    Culebra

    This remote thin, white-sand beach has one of the best snorkeling areas in Puerto Rico thanks to a barrier reef that almost encloses the beach's waters;…

  • Culebra National Wildlife Refuge

    Culebra National Wildlife Refuge

    Culebra

    More than 20% of Culebra is part of a spectacular national wildlife refuge, which was signed into law more than 100 years ago. Most of it lies along the…

  • Playa Resaca

    Playa Resaca

    Culebra

    A resaca is an undertow and a metaphor for a hangover, an allusion to the state of the water perhaps, or the way you'll feel after climbing up and down…

  • Playa Tamarindo

    Playa Tamarindo

    Culebra

    Snorkeling is the thing here; the beach shares the fish-filled waters of the Luis Peña Channel Natural Reserve, making it a popular spot for independent…

  • Playa Brava

    Playa Brava

    Culebra

    It's beauty lies in its isolation; with no road you have to hike about 30 minutes along a little-used trail that is often overgrown with sea grape and low…

Articles

Latest stories from Culebra

Filter by interest:

Sunset illuminates the golden sands of the west coast of the island of Vieques, a small isle to the east of Puerto Rico's main island.

Beaches

Culebra vs. Vieques: which Puerto Rican island is best to visit?

Aug 29, 2021 • 8 min read

