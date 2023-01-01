This trust, founded in 1984 to help protect the island’s bioluminescent waters, operates a tiny museum, which contains intriguing exhibits on its ecological efforts, the island’s natural history and its early indigenous inhabitants. There's also a small aquarium with a rotating lineup of local sea creatures on display for a few weeks before they're returned to the ocean. There's a gift store with local info and artisan creations. Tours of the island also offered.
Vieques Conservation & Historical Trust
Vieques
