A teardrop of land between the malecón and Sun Bay reached by a slender sandspit (or by wading, if storms have washed it out), Cayo de Tierra has a few irregularly maintained trails that make for an interesting ramble. At the northern tip is a large hyper-saline lagoon teeming with birds, including ospreys and pelicans. The most direct route there is to walk east along the beach from the Esperanza pier.

It's worth reaching the island’s high point (80ft), with its wind-sculpted trees and impressive Vieques views.