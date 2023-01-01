Playas Media Luna & Navio

If it's isolation you’re after, head east on the sandy road that runs along Sun Bay and you’ll enter a low forest. Go left at the fork in the road. In a couple of hundred yards, you’ll stumble upon Playa Media Luna, a protected, shady beach that is excellent for kids. Beyond that is Playa Navio, where bigger waves are the domain of bodysurfers.

Both of these beaches served as sets in the 1961 film version of the famous William Golding novel The Lord of the Flies. If you climb the rocks at the west end of Playa Navio, you’ll find a path along the shore with petrified clams and corals.