This uninhabited pinprick of land lies a few hundred feet across the bay from Playa Esperanza. Part of the Mosquito Bay Reserve, many intrepid locals swim here (not advisable unless you're a strong swimmer and are visible to passing boats); others kayak to it on their own or on organized tours. There's great snorkeling here, both under the ruined pier and on the ocean side of the islet where a sunken sailboat languishes beneath the surface.

Antler coral, nurse sharks and manatees have been spotted in the vicinity.