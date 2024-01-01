Playa Esperanza

Vieques

This slender beach runs the length of Esperanza. Its advantages are its spectacular views and the fact it's within shouting distance of the town’s hopping bars, restaurants and guesthouses. The downside is that it's often littered with seaweed and trash. Head east toward the pier, where the beach is at its widest.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

Nearby Vieques attractions

2. Cayo Afuera

0.42 MILES

This uninhabited pinprick of land lies a few hundred feet across the bay from Playa Esperanza. Part of the Mosquito Bay Reserve, many intrepid locals swim…

3. Cayo de Tierra

0.55 MILES

A teardrop of land between the malecón and Sun Bay reached by a slender sandspit (or by wading, if storms have washed it out), Cayo de Tierra has a few…

4. Sun Bay

0.82 MILES

Part of Puerto Rico's national park system, this half-moon-shaped bay, less than a half-mile east of Esperanza, is the island’s balneario (public beach),…

5. Playa Negra

1.23 MILES

Bored of all that powdery, blindingly white sand? This beach lives up to its name with dark, sparkly sand derived from offshore volcanic rocks. This…

6. Playas Media Luna & Navio

1.42 MILES

If it's isolation you’re after, head east on the sandy road that runs along Sun Bay and you’ll enter a low forest. Go left at the fork in the road. In a…

