Abandoned in 1942 after the US Navy took possession of the island, this 19th-century sugar mill now lies in ruins; overtaken by the forest, just some crumbing brick walls and rusting machinery remain. No set path runs through the site but the Vieques Conservation & Historical Trust offers walking tours of the ruins, as do a few local tour companies. To access the site on your own, look for the small sign on Hwy 201, just north of Playa Grande.