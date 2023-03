Puerto Rico's tobacco industry might be outshone by Cuba's, but the island produced plenty of its own tobacco back in the day, which was then often shipped to Cuba for manufacture into cigars. Tobacco growing, cutting, drying and processing was once an economic mainstay of Caguas and this museum provides a history of all of it.

There is a reconstruction of a tobacco ranch and tobacco rolling demonstrations. Oh, and you can buy handmade smokes here, too.