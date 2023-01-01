Centro de Bellas Artes de Caguas

On the west side of Calle Luis Padial, spreading along a grand walkway replete with fountains and sculptures, the former premises of the General Cigar Company has been converted into an impressive three-tier cultural center, with two dedicated performance spaces and artwork by Caguas artists.

With its bold art installations, including striking vestibule stained glass remembering Caguas author Abelardo Díaz Alfaro, it is one of the island's most impressive provincial arts venues. The ground-floor cafe offers the city's best caffeine hit.