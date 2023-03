You can stop off at Area Recreativa Guavate at the northern end of the Bosque Estatal de Carite for a spot of sunbathing and birdwatching. It also has camping room for six tents and 30 people (reserve in advance with San Juan's DRNA).

When the wilderness begins to tire you, gravitate to Guavate's nearby lechoneras (eateries specializing in suckling pig) less than a mile down at the forest's northern entrance for a feast of roast pork.