Dating from the 15th century and extensively restored after the 1755 earthquake, Monchique's church has an extraordinary, star-shaped Manueline porch decorated with twisted columns that resemble knotted rope. Inside you'll find a simple interior, with a barrel-vaulted timber ceiling, and a side chapel that contains beautiful 17th-century glazed tiles showing St Francis, sinners in hell and St Michael roughing up the devil. The basement houses a small museum of sacred art, with choir books, carved statues and a tabernacle.