High above the coast, in the forested Serra de Monchique mountain range, the hamlet of Monchique makes a scenic base for exploring the surrounding area, with some excellent options for walking, biking and canoeing.
Monchique
Dating from the 15th century and extensively restored after the 1755 earthquake, Monchique's church has an extraordinary, star-shaped Manueline porch…
Monchique
The 902m Fóia peak, 5.5km west of Monchique, is the Algarve’s highest. The road to the summit climbs through eucalyptus and pine trees and opens up views…
