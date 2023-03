Along with the Torre da Cadeia Velha, this tower constitutes the only standing remains of Ponte de Lima's medieval walls. Note the somewhat bizarre azulejo (hand-painted-tile) image on its front wall, entitled Cabras são Senhor! (They’re goats m’lord!) – a reference to a local story in which Dom Afonso Henriques almost attacked a herd of goats, apparently mistaking them for Moors.