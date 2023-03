For panoramic views up and down the Lima valley, climb 6km into the hills northwest of Ponte de Lima to this tiny, bizarre chapel dedicated to Santo Ovídio, patron saint of ears. Yes, you read that right. The interior is covered with ear-shaped votives offered in hope of, or as thanks for, the cure of an ear affliction. Take the steep 5km walking path from Arcozelo or drive up, following signs off the N201 4.5km northwest of Ponte de Lima.