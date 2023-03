Figueira da Foz's main beach is one of Portugal's largest, a vast expanse of yellow sand. It gets packed to the gills in summer, but has all the services, from bars to beach sports and water activities.

To the north is the adjacent beach, Praia de Buarcos.

Historically, Figueira's beach was one of the first to promote tourism, as you'll see from old black-and-white photos around town and in many establishments.