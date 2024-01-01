The brainchild of local collector Bissaya Barreto, this is a cute theme park where kids clamber over, into and around micro versions of Portugal’s most famous monuments, while parents clutch cameras at the ready. There are also three minimuseums dedicated to marine life, furniture and clothing.
Portugal dos Pequenitos
Coimbra
