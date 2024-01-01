At the base of the old town, this park extends from Parque Dr Manuel Braga along the riverfront. It has wooden walkways as well as a giant green bear and kids' playgrounds. A pedestrian bridge, the 275m-long Peter and Inês Bridge, spans the Rio Mondego.
Parque Verde do Mondego
Coimbra
0.37 MILES
Coimbra's Unesco-listed university, one of the world's oldest, was originally founded in Lisbon in 1290. It was subsequently relocated several times…
0.35 MILES
The university's baroque library is Coimbra's headline sight. Named after King João V, who sponsored its construction between 1717 and 1728, it features a…
7.94 MILES
Set in the lush countryside southwest of Coimbra, this is Portugal’s largest and most impressive Roman site. Ancient Conímbriga was an important city in…
Museu Nacional de Machado de Castro
0.5 MILES
This great museum is a highlight of central Portugal. Housed in a 12th-century bishop's palace, it stands over the city's ancient Roman forum, remains of…
19.95 MILES
Between Aveiro and Coimbra, in the village of Sangalhos in the Bairrada wine-producing region, this magnificent place is part adega (winery), part art…
0.48 MILES
Coimbra's 12th-century cathedral is one of Portugal's finest examples of Romanesque architecture. The main portal and facade are particularly striking,…
0.57 MILES
Coimbra's science museum is wonderful, with everything from kid-friendly interactive machines to early scientific instruments, fossils and skeletons. The…
12.5 MILES
Sprawling out from the Palacio do Buçaco, this aromatic forest is littered with crumbling chapels, fountains, ponds and exotic trees. There is a network…
0.21 MILES
A great spot for a restorative timeout, this tranquil riverside park was planned by the landscape gardener Jacinto de Matos in the 1920s. Amidst its tree…
2. Convento de Santa Clara-a-Velha
0.33 MILES
This Gothic convent was founded in 1330 by the saintly Queen Isabel, Dom Dinis’ wife; it served as her final resting place until flooding forced her to be…
0.35 MILES
A serene place to catch your breath, the lovely university-run botanic garden sits in the shadow of the 16th-century Aqueduto de São Sebastião. Founded by…
0.35 MILES
This former prison for misbehaving students sits in the basement of the Biblioteca Joanina. Originally located beneath the Sala dos Capelos, it was later…
0.35 MILES
0.36 MILES
Lording it over the main university square, King João III turns his back to the sweeping city views behind him and faces his great centre of learning. It…
0.37 MILES
0.38 MILES
Part of the main university complex, this ornate 16th-century chapel has a brightly painted ceiling, lavish tilework, Manueline features and a gilded 18th…