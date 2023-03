A great spot for a restorative timeout, this tranquil riverside park was planned by the landscape gardener Jacinto de Matos in the 1920s. Amidst its tree-lined paths you'll come across a bandstand (designed by Silva Pinto) and a series of statues, including a bust of Antero de Quental, the famous Portuguese writer and philosopher (1842–91), by Diogo de Macedo.