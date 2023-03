On the west side of the river, this imposing convent was built in the 17th century to replace the original Convento de Santa Clara-a-Velha, which often suffered flooding. It's devoted almost entirely to Queen Isabel (Coimbra's patron saint), whose remains are encased in a silver casket above the altar. Paintings along the aisles illustrate her life story. Also of note is the convent's attractive 18th-century cloister.