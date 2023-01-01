This large park is laid out on what was once a massive Prussian fortress. The fortress was involved in one major battle, when the Germans defended themselves for four weeks in 1945; as a result it was destroyed, apart from a few fragments.

Today Citadel Park incorporates two museums: the Museum of Armaments and the Poznań Army Museum. There are also cemeteries for Polish, Soviet, British and Commonwealth soldiers, all on the southern slopes of the hill.

Buses 176 and 603 are useful for reaching the park as they run the length of Garbary.