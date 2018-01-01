If you want to distil the essence of Poland’s eventful history, head for Wielkopolska. The region’s name means Greater Poland, and this is where the Polish state was founded in the Middle Ages. Centuries later, the local population has an understandable pride in its long history.

Though Poznań is a city focused on commerce, it exudes a lively character and has plenty of sights. Beyond, the Wielkopolska countryside offers a selection of charming towns and rural scenery. Among the region’s attractions are castles, steam trains, palaces, churches, nature reserves and a memorable Iron Age settlement. And at the heart of it all is the great cathedral of Gniezno, the birthplace of Catholic Poland.

It’s an impressive menu, but Wielkopolska is also a great place to strike out on your own. Wherever you end up, you’ll be sure to find something of historic interest: it’s that kind of place.

