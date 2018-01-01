Welcome to Wielkopolska
Though Poznań is a city focused on commerce, it exudes a lively character and has plenty of sights. Beyond, the Wielkopolska countryside offers a selection of charming towns and rural scenery. Among the region’s attractions are castles, steam trains, palaces, churches, nature reserves and a memorable Iron Age settlement. And at the heart of it all is the great cathedral of Gniezno, the birthplace of Catholic Poland.
It’s an impressive menu, but Wielkopolska is also a great place to strike out on your own. Wherever you end up, you’ll be sure to find something of historic interest: it’s that kind of place.
Top experiences in Wielkopolska
Wielkopolska activities
Private walking tour in Poznan
Start your trip at the Main Square. Have a nutritious lunch and get ready for the traditional duel of the Town Hall goats. Spare a moment to admire the Town Hall itself. Can you see the allegories of the Seven Virtues? Have a stroll till the Imperial Castle. Its Neo-Romanesque style will surely take your breath away. A great historical palace just in the middle of the city. Walk a few step further till the Adam Mickiewicz Square and see how different phases of the history interweave just in one place. Allow a moment of reflection next to the Monument of the June 56' Protest Victims, known as the Poznan Crosses (Krzyże Poznańskie). See impecable Archcathedral Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul on Ostrow Tumski - one of the oldest church in Poland