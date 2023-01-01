Warsaw Zoological Gardens

Established in 1928, this well-managed zoo is home to some 3000 animals representing 500 species from across the world, including bears, wolves, hippopotamuses and two male gorillas. There are even sharks and other sea creatures in what is Poland's largest aquarium. The elephant house, where there's also a cafe, is particularly impressive and the leafy grounds make for pleasant wandering throughout the year.

Within the zoo, you can arrange a tour of the Żabińskis' Villa, home before and during WWII to zoo director Jan Żabiński and his wife Antonia; their story of war-time heroism was made famous by the book and movie The Zookeeper's Wife.