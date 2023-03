In John Paul II Place stands the 18th-century Minor Basilica, dedicated to the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. An earlier brick church on the site was incorporated into the present church as its sanctuary, while outside is a monument to the pope, who lived next door and was baptised here in 1920. Pilgrims can see the font where he was baptised and, every Thursday at 6pm, pray before a reliquary containing a drop of his blood.